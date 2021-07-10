Planning commission investigates evolving renter market

As the build-to-rent housing industry moves into communities across the nation, including Lebanon, the city’s planning commission is exploring the long-term ramifications of such development. Based on Planning Director Paul Corder’s research, it might not be as detrimental as it has been described, but exploring how to control it remains important to the commission.

At the commission meeting Thursday, Corder said a lot of renters are going into single-family homes. These renters are usually between the ages of 35 and 64, with one to three kids. His research indicated members of this group are at the stage in their lives where they want to be in single-family homes to raise their children, but can’t necessarily afford to buy a home.

Corder said this was the “simplest” explanation for why businesses with models like American Homes 4 Rent are popping up right now.

The scope of this subject came into full view last month, when it was revealed that property on Leeville Pike called Rowland Farms, previously proposed to be a 55 year and up, single-family residential neighborhood, had been sold to American Homes 4 Rent.

City Councilor Chris Crowell said Thursday his concern about American Homes 4 Rent is two-fold. He doesn’t want to see revenue leave Lebanon for Calabasas, California, where American Homes 4 Rent is headquartered. And he’s also worried that having such a distant landlord might compromise the maintenance of these homes.

Of the city councilors, Crowell has been the most vocal about establishing barriers to entry for these neighborhoods. From a legal standpoint it remains unclear how best to do that.

Mayor Rick Bell said that thanks to building restrictions in place, the city has considerable control over how developments look, specifically ones with town homes and apartments.

However, Bell lamented that the city had little recourse in zones designated for single-family housing, like subdivisions, saying that single-family designations don’t differentiate between renters and actual homeowners. The mayor said that with townhomes or apartments the city can apply its restrictions and say yes or no, but with subdivisions and neighborhoods like this “you can’t be sure what you’re getting.”

How does Lebanon compare?

Corder put Lebanon up side-by-side with other cities around Tennessee and as of 2019, the city does not have a higher rate of renters than other comparable cities. In fact, the city actually has a lower percentage of renters than it did 5 years ago, which he called a “surprise.”

What Corder did point out is that there has been a large uptick in renters in Mt. Juliet, a trend that could ultimately end up moving in this direction.

Does this actually spell disaster though? Planning Commission Vice Chairman Mack McCluskey asked if there was any data that backed up the desirability of renters, specifically referring to police calls.

Corder said that police calls at rental properties follow roughly the same proportions as calls to other properties.

“When you control the study for income, its places where poverty is more prevalent,” that lead to more police calls, said Corder.

The commission made no decision on the matter, but it will be a topic at future meetings.