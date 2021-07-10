Planning commission recommends rezone for RV company

A request to rezone 20 acres on West Old Murfreesboro Road to Industrial-Commercial found favor with the Lebanon Planning Commission Thursday during a special called meeting, so it will now head to the city council.

Pending council approval, the property will be developed into a National Indoor RV Centers location. The company’s chief operating officer, Shaun Huxford, who attended the meeting, described NIRVC, “like a marina, if you think of boats, except we store RVs.”

He added that he was glad to see over a year’s worth of work with the city taking one step closer to fruition.

The proposed facility is expected to cost about $20 million-$25 million and will include up to 190,000 indoor square footage. When it is fully staffed, the business will employ up to 75 people with median wages of $70,000-$75,000.

Civil Site Design Group officially made the request, which came packaged as a amendment to the city’s future land use plan, an amendment to the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay and a zoning designation change from rural-residential to a specific plan.

Specific plans are often used by cities to delineate the nature of development on individual parcels when that development falls outside of the original zoning regulations.

After receiving an approving recommendation, Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said his department would work to get a resolution to the city council by the Aug. 3 meeting.

Patrick Poole, vice president and Nashville market leader at Al. Neyer, a real estate development firm, said he and the company were excited to partner with Lebanon and make the introduction with NIRVC.

“After a year of working with the mayor’s office, (Councilor) Camille Burdine and public works, we couldn’t be more excited about the end result.”

Of the building’s design, he said, “From an architectural standpoint, we believe it will be one of the best looking facilities in Lebanon.”

National Indoor RV Centers

Huxford said the private company started as a brainchild by the owner, who has logged many miles behind the wheel of his own RVs, to put together a “one-stop shopping model.”

The company provides sales, service, storage, maintenance and detailing for RVs.

Huxford said they spent the last eight years “nailing it in Dallas,” and that has been “scaling up,” to include more locations nationwide to better serve its customers, adding a new center each of the last four years with an ultimate goal of 12.

The idea, Huxford said is to “enjoy your RV as long as you want to. And as your out there, you’re never more than a day away from a National Indoor RV Center.”