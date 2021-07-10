TDOT work narrows road width from SR-109 to I-840, encourages caution
The grading, drainage, I-beam bridge and retaining wall construction on Interstate 40 from east of TN 109 to east of Interstate 840 will cause some slight traffic disruption. Barring any weather obstacles, the project should be completed by Wednesday. In the meantime, traffic will be shifted to the temporary ramp, in order to rebuild the existing ramp, according to a list of road closure updates from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.www.lebanondemocrat.com
