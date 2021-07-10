TDOT work narrows road width from SR-109 to I-840, encourages caution

Collegedale, Tenn. – As part of the SR-317 Apison Pike Reconstruction Project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift the alignment of Tallant Road within the project limits to allow for the completion of construction in areas currently under existing traffic. This shift will utilize portions of the new alignment for SR-317 and a bridge over Wolftever Creek that have recently been constructed. This shift will remain in place for several months until the final alignment of Tallant Road is prepared for traffic.