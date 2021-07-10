Being taught that life begins in the garden

The other day I was hoeing in our vegetable garden and looking (in some wonder) at the Upland Abundance potato vines now over two-feet tall and starting to bloom. I ordered these potato starts from Dan Barber who wrote “The Third Plate.” It’s a great read. Barber looks around the globe for the most flavorful and most sustainably grown food. I encourage you to take an armchair adventure with him. Musing about how those little, golf ball-sized potatoes might taste in a month or so, I realized how much knowhow and wherewithal I glean from food books.