“The Alabama State Beekeepers Association held its summer meeting June 28th…the beekeepers gathered at the honey house of J.F. McVay in Jackson at 8 a.m. After a tour through the McVay establishment the group went to Leroy where they were shown the queen yard and workshop of the Holder Apiaries.” They also visited honey operations in Calvert and Mt. Vernon. In the afternoon they heard a program on “Honey Production and Selling” by McVay as well as others.