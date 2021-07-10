Boys’ haircuts stay traditional with El Campo ‘21 dress code

After a failed vote to give boys more freedom with their haircuts, El Campo ISD trustees passed a more traditional student dress code Tuesday for the upcoming school year. The ECISD school board reviewed two dress code options at a called meeting before two votes were taken. Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik and trustees Ed Erwin and Rich DuBroc voted to pass dress code option A, which did not have a hair length limit for boys, while Board President James Russell, Board Secretary David Vallejo and trustees Susan Nohavitza and Kathy Smith voted against it.