Alicia Morgan: X marks the spot: Our journey to finding truth

On Father’s Day this year, I was thinking about how it is often said that a father is the first man a daughter loves. She sees him as a pillar of strength, runs to him for protection when she is frightened and can almost always coax him to pamper her. It’s the beloved joy of being a daddy’s girl. For me, many of my fond childhood memories with my dad were the spontaneous weekend trips we took to Six Flags in Atlanta. Back in the golden days of the 1970s, the main roller coaster attraction of the theme park was the Great American Scream Machine, whose steep fall of 105 feet scared me out of my wits. Dad and I would raise our arms and scream and laugh throughout the two-minute ride that went 57 miles per hour, turtle-time by today’s standards. After making our rounds to the other popular rides like the Log Jamboree and the Dodge City Bumper Cars, we’d head back to Athens and stop for dinner at our favorite spot: Ponderosa Steakhouse. Dad always ordered a garden salad and a well-done sirloin topped off with A-1 sauce. I became a steak lover, too, and I rarely had a child’s plate.