Alicia Morgan: X marks the spot: Our journey to finding truth

By Celebrations
The Lebanon Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis column is Part 3 in a series following the journey of the writer and her son, Hayden. Parts 1 and 2 were published in July 2020 and can be found online with this story. X marks the spot. Or so goes legend. Many of us spend our whole lives...

Family RelationshipsLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Time father, daughter shared was showered with grace

On Father’s Day this year, I was thinking about how it is often said that a father is the first man a daughter loves. She sees him as a pillar of strength, runs to him for protection when she is frightened and can almost always coax him to pamper her. It’s the beloved joy of being a daddy’s girl. For me, many of my fond childhood memories with my dad were the spontaneous weekend trips we took to Six Flags in Atlanta. Back in the golden days of the 1970s, the main roller coaster attraction of the theme park was the Great American Scream Machine, whose steep fall of 105 feet scared me out of my wits. Dad and I would raise our arms and scream and laugh throughout the two-minute ride that went 57 miles per hour, turtle-time by today’s standards. After making our rounds to the other popular rides like the Log Jamboree and the Dodge City Bumper Cars, we’d head back to Athens and stop for dinner at our favorite spot: Ponderosa Steakhouse. Dad always ordered a garden salad and a well-done sirloin topped off with A-1 sauce. I became a steak lover, too, and I rarely had a child’s plate.
RelationshipsCitrus County Chronicle

Out the Window: Finding truth often takes time

I mentioned a few weeks back in a column that I had never prepared or eaten oatmeal. It was no big deal, there are a lot of things I’ve never done. I have not flown an airplane. Have never been to a baseball game in Chicago and never tasted a veggie burger.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Instagram dad doesn’t become instant father

Dear Amy: My daughter recently located her biological father on Instagram. She is 25 years old. She has reached out to him multiple times over the last several months to try and have a relationship with him and to meet her siblings. He doesn't seem very interested and doesn't even...
ScienceWesterly Sun

The Doctor Game: Finding truth in science a moving target

Having a good debate about matters of your health is not a bad thing. As has been said, “It is better to debate a question without settling it than to settle a question without debating it.” But recently, having a difference of opinion has become too closely associated with the polarized politics that is endemic in many countries. People have lost their sensibilities amid noisy pundits arguing nonsense about facts and fake news.
Religionwordonfire.org

Lifting Our Injured Souls Out of Darkness with “This Beautiful Truth”

One of the greatest obstacles to faith for many people is the problem of suffering. Why would a good God allow pain and grief? The power of this paradox is undeniable. Theodicy—a defense of the goodness of God in the face of evil—is perhaps most difficult when confronting the suffering of innocent children. When children are in pain, we often can’t help but wonder: Why would God allow this?
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Dad can't expect daughter to make concessions for his choices

Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, who was not invited and therefore not in attendance. (My parents get along.)
Family RelationshipsPosted by
WGAU

Saying goodbye to Marcus Guara, who 'lived for his family'

Peter Milián has sifted through hundreds of pictures of his cousin Marcus Guara and his family during the past few days since their beachfront condominium building collapsed, killing the family of four. He finds himself returning to one that was posted last year on Facebook celebrating Father’s Day. It shows...
Homelesspsychologytoday.com

Finding Our Purpose In Kindness

It is quicker, easier and more seductive for us to embrace hate than it is to embrace love. Left unchecked, we may find the process and benefits of loving and being loved is disrupted. We must make loving – being kind, compassionate, caring, and giving – a priority in daily...
Family RelationshipsPleasanton Express

Madeline Brooke Schorsch

Finally, a granddaughter for Grady and Renee Schorsch. Granddaughter Madeline Brooke Schorsch joined the family while they were in Alaska with greatgrandmother Lorraine Schorsch. Madeline arrived June 11, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. The proud parents are Josiah and Karen Schorsch and big brothers...
Posted by
E.B. Johnson

The Truths We Discover When We Heal Our Trauma

More and more of us are realizing that we were the victims of childhood trauma. An emotionally scarring experience, victims of this type of deep-rooted trauma can find that they struggle in everything from self-image to their intimate relationships. Improving our lives requires that we move from our victimhood and empower ourselves to heal. When we do that, we realize new powerful truths which helps to increase our emotional awareness and our understanding (and love for) self.
Family Relationshipshealthday.com

Teen, Parent Response Explored for Cardiomyopathy Genetic Tests

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents with unaffected children and positive predictive cardiomyopathy genetic testing results are more likely to experience negative emotions about the results, but they have better family functioning scores, according to a study published online July 13 in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine. Priyanka...
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

The journey

The past year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic has confined most of us to our homes, Zoom screens and devices. For safety and security, we stayed home or at least close to home. Now as the pandemic begins to ebb, we are starting to journey out and it is fitting that is the topic of our portion.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.

