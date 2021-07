The Bartlett Yancy ’21 track team ended its Covid19-shortened season with one shining star and several other flashes of speed and light. Shot putter, Justin Scott, made it all the way to the 2A State Championships held at North Carolina A&T on Saturday, June 26. The senior competed against a strong field of state-wide athletes and launched his 12-pound, stainless steel shot, 40.05 ft. That was good enough for 13th place (out of 20+ throwers) and also got him in the high school sport’s history books!