El Campo schools consider employee raises

By EMILY LINCKE reporter@leader-news.com
El Campo Leader-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Campo ISD trustees began talks about annual teacher raises and ended talks about a teacher leave policy at their June school board meeting. As district leaders continue to budget for the 2021-2022 school year, trustees discussed annual teacher and district employee raises at the board’s June 22 meeting. In 2020, ECISD awarded teachers a pay increase of 2.5 percent. In the last few years, annual raises have landed between 2 and 3 percent.

