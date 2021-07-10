Cancel
Murray, KY

Racer football ranked 22nd in preseason poll

By MSU ATHLETICS
 5 days ago

MURRAY — The momentum from the spring football season is gaining as the Murray State Racers hit the month of July ranked No. 22 in the nation in the 2021 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top-25. The Racers, who finished No. 13 in the final rankings in the spring for their first year to crack the top-25 since 2011, open the 2021 season at Roy Stewart Stadium (Sept. 2) against Mississippi Valley State as the program enters its 97th season.

