Campus news

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The following John Carroll University students have been named to the spring College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list:. Anna Meyer of Bloomingdale; Megan Pentes of Wintersville; and Alliha Valentine of Rayland. Students eligible for the dean’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester...

Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

On-campus 911 system restored at YSU

The on-campus 911 system has been restored at Youngstown State University. At 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, a Penguin Alert was sent out to let students know about an outage. University officials said the service was restored at 9:03 p.m.
Claremont, CApomona.edu

Summer Students Arrive on Campus

The first small group of students is back at Pomona, after more than 15 months of a campus closed by the pandemic. Twenty-eight students are moving into Oldenborg over the next few days to take part in summer research opportunities such as the RAISE program, as well as on-campus jobs.
Chatham, NJnewjerseyhills.com

CAMPUS CORNER: Local students excel on campus

Local students have graduated and been honored by colleges and universities. Caroline Paulson of Chatham received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College, Clinton, N.Y., on Saturday, May 22, in a Commencement ceremony concluding the college's 209th year. She was a neuroscience major at Hamilton. The following students have...
Wabash, INJournal Review

Wabash recruiting campus safety positions

Wabash College is recruiting full- and part-time campus safety specialists as well as a full-time assistant director of safety and security. Both the specialists and the assistant director are expected to maintain the campus’ safety and security by monitoring and patrolling the grounds and buildings. The assistant director will oversee...
CollegesToledo Blade

Zero tolerance for campus hazing

Ohio elected officials have changed the state’s laws to crack down on hazing on the state’s college campuses. Now comes an even harder challenge - changing the culture that stubbornly refuses to let dangerous hazing go. When students return to campuses this fall, Collin’s Law will be in effect. The...
Tiffin, OHPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin University increases alumni discount

Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin University is excited to announce that its alumni discount is increasing. Beginning fall 2021, the discount will increase from $150 off per credit hour to $250 off per credit hour for graduate programs. Graduate and undergraduate students whose master’s and/or bachelor’s degrees were obtained from Tiffin...
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

Strode named Director for regional campuses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University announced Thursday that Dr. Derick B. Strode has been named Director for Regional Campuses. Strode has worked at WKU for 17 years and has extensive experience in student recruitment, advising, and academic services. He began his WKU career in 2004 as an admissions counselor, later becoming an international student advisor. In 2008, Strode accepted a position with The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky. As the assistant director of academic services and coordinator of research, internships, and scholarships, Strode led academics for the program as it topped national lists as the best public high school. He was honored with a WKU Staff Excellence Award in 2018.
Umpqua, ORNRToday.com

UCC will reopen campus for students

Umpqua Community College will reopen its campus for students on Monday, the college announced Thursday. For the first time in 15 months, students and prospective students will have in-person access to campus advisors, library and the campus store. Face masks and social distancing are no longer required. Rachel Pokrandt, the...
Notre Dame, INhcc-nd.edu

Collaborative brings six to campus

Learning never takes a break at Holy Cross College, and during the second half of June, six Holy Cross College Fellows joined us on campus to participate in two elementary education courses. “They lived in apartments in Pulte Hall on campus and gathered each day for three and a half...
Richmond, VANBC12

VUU freshmen to move-in on campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s move-in day for freshmen at Virginia Union University!. The class of 2025 will be able to attend orientation both on-campus and virtually. Students will have several weeks to get acclimated to the campus and learning environment. Returning students will move into resident halls between August...
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

Building an Inclusive Campus

Funding from Montclair’s Lacey family will expand educational opportunities for students with disabilities. When Wendy Lacey opened Cornerstone Montclair to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to be active in their community alongside their peers, its location across from the Buzz Aldrin Middle School was by design. On Friday afternoons (pre-pandemic), “500 students would stream out and many would come buy penny candy at The General Store,” she says.
Dubuque, IAloras.edu

Campus History: The Heitkamp Observatory

With the introduction of the Heitkamp Planetarium into the planned construction as part of Loras College’s 125th anniversary, an observatory and seismograph station was also considered as a complimentary project. In 1964, the board of regents authorized both projects to move forward “as funds became available. While the planetarium underwent...
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

Special recognition

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle Leader/Coach and Student/Athlete of the Month for the Steel Valley FCA, Northeast Region of Ohio, were honored Thursday at the Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville. From left are Bobbyjon Bauman, center director; Anthony Desany, student athlete; Dale Tombs, retired educator; and Steel Valley FCA Director Don James, who presented the awards. Tombs was an educator for 40 years and coach for 30 years and was involved with FCA in New York and Arkansas before Steubenville. After retirement he moved to Steubenville and has been an adult Huddle leader at Harding Middle School and Steubenville High School for the last seven years. “He attends four huddle meetings a week and has done an outstanding job through the years serving the students in Steubenville,” Bauman said, noting Tombs was the FCA leader of the year in 2019 and was recognized and received an award at a banquet held by the Ohio Valley Youth Network. Desany, 18, just graduated from Steubenville High School. He was a student Huddle/Bible study leader for two FCA Bible study groups that met at the high school. In the fall he will attend Eastern Gateway Community College and study computer graphic design. He volunteers his time at the Sycamore Youth Center and is a part of the Sycamore Youth Center Student Leadership program and was recently hired by the CAC Summer Jobs to serve at Sycamore. “He is an extremely hard worker and truly has a heart for people,” Bauman said.
Perrysburg, OHowens.edu

Visit the Findlay-area Campus!

The Findlay-area Campus opened in 1983 in downtown Findlay, but expanded and relocated to the northeast side of Findlay in 2005. A small college setting with many big college benefits, this beautiful, 60-acre campus setting is where students, faculty and staff get to know each other on a first-name basis each semester.
Collegesthepostathens.com

Katie Hartman named associate provost for faculty development

Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs announced Tuesday that Katie Hartman will be the associate provost for faculty development starting July 16. Currently, Hartman is an associate dean in the College of Business and has been with the university’s College of Business since 2012, according to a...
CollegesPosted by
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern College of Education welcomes new dean

Georgia Southern’s new dean of education interested in social justice and equity in education took over this July. “I am excited to be joining a University and College on the move,” said Sharon Subreenduth. “There is so much energy and innovation sparked by new collaborations within and outside of the University. I am honored to serve as the next dean of the College of Education and to be working with such dynamic, creative and equity-minded faculty, staff, students and partners — all committed to sustaining strong transformative educators and educational spaces.”
Gary, INNWI.com

Masks optional for all IU campuses

GARY — Face masks are now optional on all Indiana University campuses for anyone who is fully vaccinated. A tweet from the university's Twitter page Tuesday morning said the optional mask policy would be effective immediately. This applies to all IU campuses, the tweet said, including IU Northwest in Gary.
Glenside, PAarcadia.edu

Dr. Bhukhanwala Awarded $212K PAsmart Grant to Expand Apprenticeship Opportunities

Associate Professor of Education and Director of the Early Childhood Education Program Dr. Foram Bhukhanwala has been awarded a PAsmart Grant to expand the apprenticeships opportunities in the PreK-4 Program for Early Childhood Education Working Professionals from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workforce Development Administration. The...
Ely, MNhometownfocus.us

Timberwolves will soon enjoy upgraded campus

ELY — Ely Public Schools is renovating its century-old facilities on the pre-K-12 campus. The existing 1919 Industrial Arts Building located between Memorial High School and Washington Elementary School will be demolished and replaced with a new building. It will house advanced industrial technology classes, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a commons area, a music suite, an elementary gymnasium, a media center, accessible school offices, and community space. Spaces being vacated in the existing buildings will be repurposed for a new maker space and fitness center. Energy efficiency improvements will be made to the existing high school and elementary buildings, including HVAC systems, windows, doors, technology, flooring, and lighting.
Hartford, CThartsem.edu

Imam Khalil Abdullah Appointed Assistant Dean at Princeton

Imam Khalil Abdullah ’19 will succeed Imam Sohaib Sultan ’10 as Assistant Dean for Muslim Life at Princeton University. Imam Sultan passed away in April at the age of 40 about a year after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Princeton’s Office of Religious Life announced that Imam Abdullah would...

