2 goals by Diaz gives Colombia 3rd place at Copa America

Porterville Recorder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Colombia beat Peru 3-2 on Friday in the third-place match at Copa America after striker Luis Díaz scored a pair of goals, one of them assisted by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. The final of the tournament between defending champion Brazil and Argentina will be played Saturday night...

www.recorderonline.com

