2 goals by Diaz gives Colombia 3rd place at Copa America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR) (OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the commencement of a geophysics campaign at its Los Chapitos copper project consisting of 258 line km of Magnetic Vector Inversion Modelling ('Magnetic Survey' or the 'Survey'). The Survey is targeting locations of previously reported sampling of artisanal workings (see news release April 13, 2021) that returned up to 5.12% copper (Cu) and 9.33 g/t gold (Au), with the vein samples measuring 0.3 to 0.6 metres (m). This area, known as Lidia, is a large 3 km by 4 km area that is geochemically anomalous for high-grade copper and gold, with 238 samples taken in 2018/19 averaging 0.78 % Cu, and up to 23% Cu and 11 g/t Au. The Survey is wide ranging and will also cover the large alterations zones at the Lourdes and Condori areas, with extensions to the Lagunillas fault and Diva West. The Magnetic Survey will help Camino identify subsurface structure and, potentially, the continuity and dissemination of copper and gold mineralization at depth.