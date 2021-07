On May 19, 2012, Elize Matsunaga shot her millionaire husband Marcos Matsunaga in the head, chopped up his body, packed his dismembered body into garbage bags, placed those into suitcases, wheeled those suitcases into the elevator of their apartment building, and drove them to a wooded area outside of São Paulo to dispose of them. When his body was discovered a week later, the gruesome crime shocked Brazil and the world, making headlines for years as the case unfolded. In Netflix’s docuseries Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime, Elize Matsunaga tells her story in her own words.