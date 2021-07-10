Cancel
Call of Duty esports fans are in for a new data-powered experience

Google has announced a new collaboration between its Cloud arm and Call of Duty League that it says will “revolutionize” the esports experience for viewers. In a blog post, the company unveiled ActivStat, a project that will bring real-time statistics to the millions of fans that tune in to Call of Duty events worldwide. At launch, data points will include player and team standings, and performance statistics broken down by various aspects of combat.

