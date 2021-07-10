Call of Duty esports fans are in for a new data-powered experience

While Outbreak may be the most extensive new addition to Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, longtime fans of the alternate mode will always be drawn back to its round-based roots. Because Treyarch has focused so hard on Outbreak, however, it has left the community begging for a new round map. Luckily, one is on the way in the form of Mauer Der Toten. Here is when you can expect to play the new Zombies map.