WEIRTON — When Vanessa Beaver decided to open a pastry shop on Marland Heights in 2016, naysayers told her she’d never make it in such an off-the-beaten-path location. “I’ve been truly blessed,” Beaver said. “I have the greatest customers. A lot of people when I first opened said, ‘There’s no way you can make it up on that hill,’ but four-and-a-half years later, I’m still here.”