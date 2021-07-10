It’s festival season again

Monica Rotellini of Moe’s on Main was setting out decorations for various seasons at her booth at Follansbee Community Days Friday. Rotellini also planned to offer craft activities for all ages, for $1 or $2, during the festival, which continues through Sunday at the Follansbee Community House lot adjacent to Follansbee Park. The event includes inflatable attractions for children, a parade on Main Street (state Route 2) at 1 p.m. July 10, a car and bike show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 at Lyle’s Auto and live music starting at 6:45 p.m. July 10 with Doctor Zoot and the Motortown All-Stars and starting at 4:30 p.m. July 11 with Twice As Nice, 40 Plus and Hollywood Swinging, a Kool and the Gang tribute band, followed by fireworks that night.