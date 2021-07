I am a resident of Wide Acres Mobile Home Park just north of the CDOT station on Highway 50. Recently, I was able to adopt an 11 year old, standard, poodle from a lady living up the street from me. He was one of five dogs that she keeps “crated,” 23 hours a day, in her trailer house. His health is good considering that he's lost much of his bone and muscle mass due to the confinement. Part of the negotiation for my taking the poodle was her promise that she would not go get another dog to replace it. The parks' management allows residents to own five dogs (who knows why?) so she feels that she is free to keep five in what she refers to as, “kennels.”