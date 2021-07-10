Cancel
Without Cocktails-to-Go, PA Restaurants and Bars Forced to Make Do

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith state lawmakers recessed for the summer, there’s virtually no chance Pennsylvania will make cocktails-to-go legal again before at least the fall. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports that restaurants and bars that relied on them are heading back to the drawing board, or just accepting their losses. (Original air-date: 7/5/21)

