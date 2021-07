Veritas Capital is seeking an initial public offering of more than $15 billion for Cotiviti Corp, said people with knowledge of the matter. The unnamed sources say the private equity firm is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on a listing for the private healthcare information and analytics company this year. A final decision on pursuing an IPO, however, has not yet been made and options to sell or keep the company are still on the table for Veritas, reports Bloomberg News.