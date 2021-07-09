President Energy subsidiary acquires 75pc of hydrogen company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") and Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (HK: 1772 ) (OTCQX: GNENF) ("Ganfeng") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), dated July 16, 2021 pursuant to which Ganfeng, through a British Columbia subsidiary, will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Millennial (each, a "Common Share") by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), for CAD $3.60 per Common Share (the "Purchase Price") in cash representing total cash consideration of approximately C$353 million.