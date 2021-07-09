Cancel
President Energy subsidiary acquires 75pc of hydrogen company

By Josh White
ShareCast
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AIM-traded firm said Atome had acquired a 75% interest in a northern Europe-based green hydrogen and ammonia company, for nominal share value. It said the acquisition reflected Atome's strategic desire of being a player in the European market for the supply of green hydrogen and ammonia, adding that while the acquired company had no tangible assets at present, it had an “experienced” local management with a “reputable” chief executive in the country where it was located.

