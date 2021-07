It’s never easy to pick stocks to buy for the second half of a calendar year. That’s especially true when the markets are hotter than a pistol — which they are in 2021. As of July 14, the S&P 500 was up 18.31% year-to-date (YTD). That’s an annualized return of almost 34%. Since 1928, the index has done better on just six occasions, the last being in 1995.