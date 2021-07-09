Cancel
Financial Reports

Director dealings: Gym Group CEO lowers stake

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gym Group revealed on Friday that chief executive Richard Darwin had disposed of 325,000 ordinary shares in the London-listed gym operator. Darwin, who took over as CEO of the Gym Group in September 2018, sold the shares on Thursday at an average price of 278.46p each, for a total value of £904,995.01.

www.sharecast.com

