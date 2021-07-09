Director dealings: Gym Group CEO lowers stake

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).