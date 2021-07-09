Director dealings: Gym Group CEO lowers stake

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).
