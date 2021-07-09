Citi keeps Aviva as 'top pick' in European insurance sector

16.07.2021 - Report 27/2021: Dividend recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority and statement that the condition for dividend payment is fulfilled. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna (the "Bank") hereby announces that on 16 July 2021 it received an individual recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority relating to the Bank's dividend policy in the second half of 2021 (the "PFSA Recommendation"). In accordance with the PFSA Recommendation, the Bank, as at 31 March 2021 (Bank's quarterly data on own funds) and as at 31 May 2021 (the Bank's monthly data on the receivables portfolio), in terms of the basic criteria of the dividend policy, met the requirements qualifying for the payment of up to 100% of the dividend from the Bank's profit generated in the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. Additionally, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority recommended the Bank not taking, without prior consultation with the supervisory authority, other actions, in particular those outside the scope of its current business and operational activities, which could result in a reduction of its capital base, including possible dividend payments from undistributed profit from previous years (i.e. from 2019 and previous years) and share buybacks.