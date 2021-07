CHICO, Calif. — KRCR has learned new details about a summer trip that ended in tragedy: a Chico woman killed by a grizzly bear. Tom Provost of Chico says he was one of 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan's best friends since she moved to the community of Butte Creek Canyon around five years ago. They met while he did construction at a home "up the road" from where she lived.