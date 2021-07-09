Carlsbad’s water meets all state and federal standards

The city’s Carlsbad Municipal Water District is proud to report that Carlsbad’s tap water continues to meet all state and federal drinking water quality standards. The Carlsbad Municipal Water District delivers drinking water to more than 90,000 people every year and provides an annual Water Quality Report to inform residents and businesses about the quality of their drinking water. Before reaching your tap, Carlsbad's water supply undergoes rigorous rounds of treatment and testing to ensure safety and quality. This year’s report covers 2020 and includes: