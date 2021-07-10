Patriots’ Massive 767 Plane is Going to be On Display at the NH Air Show

The Freestone Walking Park is a breathtaking sight as the Patriotic Field of Flags is now on display. This is the second year for the field of flags as part of the Dinosaurland Freedom Fest. “The flag field includes over 600 flags that remind us of our country and freedoms,” shares Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion. “The yellow ribbons on the flags are dedicated to veterans who are currently serving or have served our country and protect our freedoms. The flag display will continue until Monday morning, July 5th.” There’s still time to purchase a yellow ribbon that can be dedicated for $10 dollars. Visit dinosaurlandfreedomfest.com to do so and for information on Freedom Fest. All are also welcome to a patriotic program that will occur on Sunday, July 4th at 6pm at Colton Pavilion. And for those willing, volunteers are welcome to help take down the flags starting at 9am on Monday.