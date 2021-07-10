Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

AP PHOTOS: Scarf, comb show changes to Hindu cremation rites

By ANUPAM NATH
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8juU_0asl9FIb00

GAUHATI, India (AP) — A comb. A toothbrush. A bangle. A cotton scarf — protection from the summer heat now used as a face mask.

The personal belongings of cremated COVID-19 victims lie strewn around the grounds of the Ulubari cremation ground in Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast.

It’s a fundamental change from the rites and traditions that surround death in the Hindu religion. And, perhaps, also reflects the grim fears grieving people — shaken by the deaths of their loved ones — have of the coronavirus in India, where more than 405,000 people have died.

Hindus believe cremation of the body frees the soul so it can be reborn, and they often burn belongings that were with the body at the time of the death.

The belongings of the COVID-19 victims are left behind because of fear of touching them. They are scattered around the entire grounds of the Ulubari crematorium, particularly where the pyres are lit.

India’s devastating virus surge in April and May left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, the relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones died while waiting for treatment. Crematoriums were overwhelmed and often lit around the clock.

Infections are declining, but authorities are pushing to increase vaccinations as they prepare for another possible surge.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Scarf#Rites#Ap#Hindus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Religionraleighnews.net

'Hindu boy lying to Hindu girl is also Jihad'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said a Hindu boy lying to a Hindu girl is also Jihad adding that the cabinet will bring a law against it. Briefing media persons, the chief minister said, "Hindu boy lying to a Hindu girl...
Religionpersecution.org

Two Christian Men Poisoned to Death in Pakistan

On March 6, Samuel Masih, resident of village 190/9AL in the Sahiwal District, was poisoned to death by his Muslim coworkers after a religious debate regarding the topic of Christian fasting. According to FIR no. 451/21, registered at the Ghala Mandi Police Station, Masih was murdered by poison. Initially, police...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Around the world, spiritual rituals and ceremony

A child clasped his hands together prayerfully alongside his mother at a ceremony observing the Martyrdom Day of the fifth Sikh guru, Arjan Dev Ji, in Pakistan. A worshipper wearing a face mask to protect him from the coronavirus carried a goat as an offering to Hindu gods at the smoking crater of Mount Bromo, an active volcano in Indonesia.
Public HealthTrumann Democrat

AP PHOTOS: Health workers vaccinate Kashmir nomads

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Young health worker Masrat Farid has trekked long distances through remote Himalayan meadows in Indian-controlled Kashmir to vaccinate nomadic herders in a campaign launched in June. Her challenge isn't the treacherous terrain, she says, but persuading people to get inoculated against the coronavirus. “Everywhere we go...
Cell PhonesLaredo Morning Times

AP PHOTOS: In Sri Lanka, a dangerous climb for online school

BOHITIYAWA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Getting online school lessons for residents of a remote Sri Lankan village requires a trek through dense bushes sometimes visited by leopards and elephants. The teachers and about 45 schoolchildren in Bohitiwaya then climb more than 3 kilometers (2 miles) to the top of a...
AdvocacyTelegraph

AP PHOTOS: Bikers clear Indonesian streets for ambulances

BEKASI, Indonesia (AP) — The motorcycle riders weave through the jammed vehicles, honking their horns as they flank ambulances trying to find their way through the traffic-choked streets of Indonesia's capital region. The two-wheeled volunteers provide a key service in the sprawling metropolis, one in more need than ever as...
Photographysandiegouniontribune.com

AP PHOTOS: With 4 million COVID dead, many kids left behind

Some won’t ever remember the parents they lost because they were too young when COVID-19 struck. Others are trying to keep the memory alive by doing the things they used to do together: making pancakes or playing guitar. Others still are clutching onto what remains, a pillow or a photo, as they adapt to lives with aunts, uncles and siblings stepping in to fill the void.
Religionpersecution.org

False Narrative Used to Put Entire Christian Community Under Police Surveillance in India

07/14/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to a report by the New Indian Express, police in the Sukhma district of Chhattisgarh, located in central India, have been given strict instructions to maintain surveillance over the activities of Christians. Relying on misinformation often leveled against Indian Christians, the Sukhma Superintendent of Police claims the surveillance is meant to stop conversions to Christianity.
Public HealthBBC

India Covid-19: Top India doctors say third wave inevitable

An organisation of top Indian doctors has warned that a third wave of Covid is inevitable as travel restrictions ease across the country. Photos and videos of tourists flocking to popular destinations have gone viral in recent days. Videos show that most of them are not wearing masks or maintaining...
AccidentsInternational Business Times

At Least Six Dead, Several Missing After India Landslides And Floods

Rescuers in northern India were digging through rocks and mud searching for the missing on Tuesday, after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in two states, killing at least six people, officials said. Television footage and videos shared on social media showed roads, cars and homes being washed...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy