Greenberg Traurig's Galit Kierkut to Speak on Diversity & Inclusion at BLLA's 2021 Women in Travel and Hospitality Conference

Times Union
 5 days ago

FLORHAM PARK , N.J. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Galit Kierkut, a shareholder in the Labor & Employment (L&E) Practice and Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association’s (BLLA) 2021 Women in Travel and Hospitality Conference on July 14. At the conference, Kierkut will join Dr. Faye Hall Jackson, a professor at Tuskegee University, in making a presentation on Diversity & Inclusion in the Hospitality Industry.

