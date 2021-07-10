Cancel
Florence, AL

Jack Oakley III

Times Daily
 5 days ago

FLORENCE — Jack Oakley III, 64, of Florence, AL, took the last train home on Monday, July 05, 2021, surrounded by his beloved wife, Lynn, and family members. Jack was born on January 28, 1957, in Florence, AL, to Jack and Lena Ruth Oakley. He was born and raised in Florence. He didn’t want to be anywhere else. Florence and the West side were home. He accepted Christ at an early age and was an active member of St. James Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and always wore his cross necklace. He worked as a Conductor for the Southern Railroad Company for 43 years and retired in 2018. He married Lynn Stuart in 1990, blended their families, and the 31-year adventure began.

