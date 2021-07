Former AOA member Mina announced that she has broken up with her boyfriend and promised to get off social media on her Instagram live. On the early morning of July 5th KST, Mina held a live stream on her Instagram. During her live stream, she said, "I would like to admit that I was a 'rascal' in this case, although that man's words were all lies. I want to sincerely apologize to his ex-girlfriend and her acquaintances and family members who were affected by this." She also promised to take a break from social media after her live stream.