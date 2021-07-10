Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

James Larry Jones

Times Daily
 5 days ago

LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — James Larry Jones, 63, died July 8, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral is Sunday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Houser Cemetery. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church. Support local...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Larry McDonald

Larry McDonald, Mr. Excitement, went home to be with the Lord July 13, 2021, now he's excited to be safe in the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Trinity Baptist in Texarkana. Born in Prescott, AR to Glynn and LaVerne McDonald, Larry had 3 brothers, including a twin. He started his working career at Old McDonald's Farm, but ended as a Double Platinum, Eagle Winner in Team National. Larry had four wonderful children, and was married to the love of his life, Debbie, for 23 years as of July 3. The most positive man you will ever meet, Larry was a great motivator full of love and compassion. He and Debbie helped build great teams of people both spiritually and financially. They took their Team National business to the top of the company with Excitement, and Love for People. One of Larry's favorite statements was "Nothing happens til somebody gets excited." While he would never want to leave Debbie and the children, Larry is excited to now be at peace, with no pain, for eternity. Larry's advice would be to love God, love your family, and love life, making the most of every day. Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his wife Debbie, Son Tate, Daughters Paige (Derek), DeDee (Toby), and Kortnee, eight grandchildren, (Madalyn, Joleigh, Jackson, Lilly, Elliot, Celeigh, Grayson and Hudson), Siblings, Jerry (Shryl), David (Kay), and Hilton (Kathy), lots of special nieces, nephews and thousands of close personal friends. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at 2 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church Texarkana, AR with Pastor Jon Harper officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.
ObituariesDaily Iowegian

ANN KILLEEN MULDOON

Ann Killeen Muldoon, 92, of Castle Shannon and Co. Mayo, Ireland, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thady J. "Ted" Muldoon; loving mother of James Muldoon, Kathleen (John) McCague, John "Sean" Muldoon, and the late Thaddeus "Teddy" Muldoon; cherished grandmother of Ian McCague; sister of the late Margaret, Mary, Patrick, John, Michael, Philomena, and Theresa; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to knit, especially teaching Aran knitting at the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Friday from 4 – 7PM Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Paul of The Cross Parish - St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul of The Cross Parish, Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
Nelson County, VALynchburg News and Advance

Rev. Caudill finds calling in not one, but two churches

The Rev. Allison Caudill described her decision to pursue ministry as a moment of certainty she has felt only a handful of times in her life. Now priest-in-charge for both St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Amherst County and Grace Episcopal Church in Nelson County, the Kentucky native said her moment came when she was just 15 years old, although she had grown up in the Episcopal church.
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

UMC announces new appointments

BUCKHANNON — The United Methodist Church Charge Conference announced new appointments that began July 1, some of which were moved for the first time in many years. In Methodist churches, a Pastoral Charge consists of one or more congregations under the spiritual leadership of a minister or ministry team. Charges are different from churches or congregations, as they may encompass more than one church or congregation.
Religionumc.org

Meet Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett

Growing up as a preacher’s kid in Kentucky, Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett dreamed of a career in athletics. A passion for education, led to a career in pastoral ministry, but those lessons from her athletic background never left her. For example, in basketball no one makes every shot. “So it’s so important not to focus on the misses,” she teaches, “but to keep moving forward.”
Alamosa Valley Courier

James F. Jones

In loving memory of James F. Jones “JimmyJones”, “The Weas”, “PapaWeasel”. Born August 23rd, 1949 Alamosa, Colorado and passed away Nov. 5th, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Jimmy was loved by so many people and is greatly missed by his family and all his friends. He was known for bringing fun to the heart of any party. In that spirit, we’d love to have you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy