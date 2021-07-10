Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mills, Montgomery, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mills; Montgomery; Pottawattamie The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Mills County in southwestern Iowa Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Underwood to 4 miles west of Elliott, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Northeastern Council Bluffs and Red Oak around 1225 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Emerson, Glenwood and Pacific Junction. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 25 and 32. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 8 and 20. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...65MPH