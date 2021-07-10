Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Johnson, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are potentially producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Gage; Johnson; Pawnee The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1210 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Beatrice to 4 miles east of Hollenberg, moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Beatrice, Wymore, Pawnee City, Blue Springs, Odell, Table Rock, Summerfield, Filley, Barneston, Elk Creek, Burchard, Liberty, Steinauer, Lewiston, Virginia, Crab Orchard and Rockford State Recreation Area. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH