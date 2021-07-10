Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gove; Logan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LOGAN AND GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1210 AM CDT, thunderstorm outflow was located along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Wallace to 8 miles north of Utica. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Quinter, Gove, Winona, Monument, Russell Springs and The Monument Rocks. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 96 and 113. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Kansas.