If the recent heat wave convinced you it’s time to invest in air conditioning, consider investing in a system that offers year-round comfort and energy savings. Customers in electrically heated homes can stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter, all while enjoying lower home energy costs when they switch to a heat pump or ductless heat pump. Plus, Clark Public Utilities offers up to $2,000 in rebates and generous financing options for the purchase and installation of a system in a qualifying home.