iPhone 13 dummies and cases leak, the cases don't fit the current 12-series models

 5 days ago

Anonymous, 10 Jul 2021Rather than cheap punch hole from some Chinese brands and non uniform bezels, yuck!Lol compare apple to apple dude. You compare $700 with cheap chinese phone?. I prefer s21 design more than your uniform bezel with fat notch that straight comes from 2017. Rating0 |. K1916656. IbE.

Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

iPhone 13 Pro case leak spoils one of Apple’s biggest design changes

After delaying the iPhone 12 series due to the pandemic, Apple appears to be back on track in 2021. Reports suggest that the iPhone 13 will debut in September, even with the ongoing chip shortages. At this point, leaks have spoiled all of the mysteries surrounding the 2021 iPhones, including the design. All in all, the new models are going to look familiar, but there are a few notable changes. One of those changes was highlighted by a leaked iPhone 13 Pro case. Today’s Top Deal Cook perfect steak and chicken every with this brilliant Amazon find — now 20% off! Price: $31.99 You Save:...
Posted by
akki john

Leaked details of Apple iPhone 13 series surfaced, know how the model will be and how much it can cost

Apple is planning to launch four different variants of iPhones under the iPhone 13 series. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be launched. Let us know about their price, features, and launch date. Veteran American smartphone company Apple will launch its iPhone 13 series this year. iPhone lovers are eagerly waiting for this series. Some of its features have been leaked before the launch, although these are only leaked features. No information has been given by the company about this. In the iPhone 13 series, the company will continue Touch Eye. Let us know this time what Apple is going to bring for its users.
Cell Phonesmactrast.com

Chinese Case Maker Posts Photos of iPhone 13 Chassis Models on Weibo

Smartphone accessory makers are already working to produce iPhone 13 cases, which are based on chassis models that are designed to provide advanced knowledge of what size the upcoming iPhone lineup will be. Chinese case maker Benks today posted on Weibo images of the iPhone 13 models on which their...
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

Apple Releases MagSafe Battery Pack, A Portable Battery For iPhone 12 Series

Apple on Tuesday launched a new charging accessory. The MagSafe Battery Pack will be available for iPhone 12 products at a cost of $99. “Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap," reads the product information on Apple's website. "Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.”
Cell Phonesimore.com

Alleged iPhone 13 dummy images shared by Chinese accessory maker

Benks shared designs for all four models of the upcoming device. They match previous rumors we've heard about changes to the camera layout and bump. A Chinese accessory maker has shared images of dummy models that it says represent design changes we can expect in Apple's upcoming iPhone 13. Benks...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

'iPhone 13 Pro' case points to camera bump size increase

Images shared by a leaker show the iPhone 12 Pro in an alleged "iPhone 13 Pro" case, which indicates a large increase in camera bump size for the model. The "iPhone 13 Pro" is expected to receive multiple camera improvements. Upgrades to the lens size and stabilizers may require a change to the camera bump.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

These protective Pixel Buds A-Series cases are the accessories I didn’t realize I needed

Google’s new ‘A-Series’ Pixel Buds are a fantastic budget-friendly option for anyone who enjoys the company’s audio offerings but doesn’t want to spend the normal price on them. Aside from missing out on volume swipe controls and a few other features, they retain most of their attractive qualities and form factor. Now, there’s a new protective case that is being offered on the Google Store to accompany the new earbuds and protect them against drops and scratches.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.

