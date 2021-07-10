ESJ’s Coach Broadway hosts basketball camp for boys & girls
RESERVE — Coach Antonio Broadway Sr. is hosting a basketball camp for boys and girls from July 12 to 14 inside the East St. John High School Gymnasium. Camp will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. daily. The camp philosophy includes teaching the fundamentals of offense and defense, teaching and developing man-to-man defensive skills, daily contests for prizes, and emphasis on having a positive attitude and being coachable.www.lobservateur.com
