Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 2: Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll with ENG-SUB Revealed!!

Scarlet Nexus is all set to release its brand new second episode that is going to be very interesting and exciting. Yes, you read it right that the release date and time have been announced by Funimation. As we all know that Scarlet Nexus has become one of the most entertaining and hit Anime series that is getting immense responses from the viewers. The first episode of the series has been liked by many people. The enthusiasm among the people for the Anime series is very high. In this article, we have brought all the important details of the series so let’s start.