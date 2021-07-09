MTV Splitsvilla 13 10th July 2021 Episode: Avantika and Gary Eliminated From Splitsvilla 13, Entered In Wildvilla!
The highly anticipated and youth-centered dating reality show “Splitsvilla 13” is ready with its brand new episode for the entertainment of its outlook. The show already covers its 18th episode and successfully entered the 19th episode. As the viewers watched in the last episode, the two ideal matches performed the task but as usual, Katvin’s team comes out as a victorious team. This weekend the reality show will have featured a pivotal task and the name of the task is “Golden Opportunity”. This task is important for the Splitsvillians to win as this task will decide the elimination of the contestant in the upcoming dome session.getindianews.com
