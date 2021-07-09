MTV Splitsvilla 13 10th July 2021 Episode: Avantika and Gary Eliminated From Splitsvilla 13, Entered In Wildvilla!

Hey lovely readers, we are again back with the written update of your beloved daily soap “Udaariyan” of 15th July 2021. The show is quite popular amongst the audiences and even the storyline of the serial is quite fascinating to watch. As the viewers watched in the previous episode Jasmine and Fateh’s brother is planning to remove Tejo from the life of Fateh. Somewhere their plan is working as Fateh is feeling like that he did not do the right thing with Jasmine. It’s all about yesterday, let’s see what’s new today is going to happen in the serial.