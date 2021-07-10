Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Professional development: Investing in yourself

By Special to
L'Observateur
 5 days ago

While many leaders set a high importance on training employees, all too often their personal development takes a backseat. According to a Deloitte study, 86% of respondents said learning and development are important issues, yet only 10% say they are ready to address it. Moreover, as technology advances and automation...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Godin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Professional Development#Investing#Deloitte#World Economic Forum#Coursera#Certification Programs#Bls#Laplace#Business 2 Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Record Number Of Teachers Using EdTech To Accelerate Professional Development

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international schools organisation, released figures today showing a steep rise in teachers using EdTech to further boost their teaching and digital skills. Nord Anglia University (NAU), the organisation's online professional development platform, recorded an 82% increase in...
Chapel Hill, NCEurekAlert

Professional development opportunities do not delay doctorate training or publications

CHAPEL HILL, NC - PhD-trained scientists are essential contributors to the workforce in diverse employment sectors that include academia, industry, government, and non-profit organizations. Therefore, best practices for training the future biomedical workforce are of national concern. To complement coursework and laboratory research training, many institutions - including UNC-Chapel Hill - now offer professional training to enable career exploration and help students develop a broad set of skills for various career paths.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Business Analytics Program Redesigned to Produce ‘Analytics Translators’

The progression of artificial intelligence and algorithms are changing the field of business analytics. Organizations need business analytics professionals who can translate complex data sets into useful insights that inform leadership to solve business problems. The redesigned Master of Science in Business Analytics and the Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics programs at Opus College of Business emphasize experiential learning to prepare graduates to serve in analytics translator roles. As part of the core curriculum of the master’s program, a capstone project allows students to apply their skills to a real-world analytics project and strengthen their data storytelling capabilities. Throughout the semester-long project, groups of three to five students are paired with a sponsor from the partnering firm. The teams meet with their sponsor weekly to coordinate client and project management. The semester culminates in a presentation to senior leadership within the organization. The participating firms represent a wide swath of Minnesota-based industry leaders, including Polaris, Life Time Fitness, Ecolab, Feed My Starving Children and Children’s Hospital.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Company news: Binaifer Dabu earns credential as a Certified Professional in Talent Development

Association for Talent Development and CNY ATD announced that Binaifer Dabu has earned the Certified Professional in Talent Development (CPTD) credential from the Association for Talent Development Certification Institute. Earning the CPTD credential means Binaifer possesses the knowledge and skills, and has direct experience across the breadth of talent development...
MarketsThrive Global

Rob Sechrist of Pelorus Equity Group: “Take your additional money and invest it in yourself first”

Create a plan for an exit strategy or a liquidity event to ensure you’re monetizing your time. For example, maybe you love ice cream and decide to open up an ice cream truck on the beach. You love it, but after 10–20 years of your life, you’ve got nothing saved up. What could you have done? Franchise and open up other stands on the rest of the island. The ice cream truck business could work, but scaling is a vital factor for the long run.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

CPP Investments and Greystar Form Life Sciences Development JV

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Greystar Real Estate Partners have formed a new joint venture to pursue life science real estate development opportunities. Initially, the companies have allocated $1.2 billion in equity to the joint venture to develop Class-A life science office and lab buildings in top US life science markets. Greystar will develop and manage the JV portfolio.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Young Professionals need community investment, opportunities to stay in Grand Island

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce’s efforts on workforce development include a tried-and-true program, the Young Professionals group. For more than 10 years, this program has connected like-minded young professionals (typically between the ages of 21 and 40) who are new to the community, new in their position, considering a career shift or return to the job force, or just interested in interacting with people with common goals and desires.
Pocatello, IDisu.edu

Unit Business Officer Competitively Selected to Participate in Professional Development Opportunity

Idaho State University Unit Business Officer, Christina Reddoor was competitively selected to participate in the National Association of College and University Business Officers’ (NACUBO) Emerging Leaders Program. Reddoor, who oversees the budgets of the College of Business, the Idaho Museum of Natural History, the Graduate School and the Eli M. Oboler Library, was selected among 72 other business officers from a large group of applicants.
TrafficNWI.com

Local banks renew pledge to invest in transit-oriented development

Five local banks have renewed pledges to finance transit-oriented development near South Shore Line stations in conjunction with the Double Track and West Lake extension projects. Horizon Bank, Peoples Bank, First Financial Bank, 1st Source Bank and Centier Bank have pledged two years ago to try to collectively lend up...
BusinessCIO

Unilever CIO: Digital literacy is the most important new capability to develop

Alessandro Ventura, CIO and VP Analytics and Business Services for Unilever North America, sees a distinction between digital transformation and digitization. “After a digital transformation your business is different than it was before,” he says. “Digitization, on the other hand, automates processes but does not change the substance of your business.”
Career Development & AdviceINSEAD Knowledge

Three Dimensions of Leadership Agility

There is one certainty in a VUCA world: The solution that works today may not work tomorrow. The concept of a VUCA world – one characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity – used to be just that, an abstract concept. With the events of 2020, however, VUCA has gone...
Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Development Corp. of Abilene secures $76 million in capital investment projects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Thursday the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) presented three new projects, totaling $76 million in capital investment to the community. Hendrick Health will be building a new service center that vice president Norm Archibald says will provide more space for workers. “Especially for all the...
Bethesda, MDirei.com

Individual investors invest in Bethesda multifamily development

Foulger-Pratt has plans to develop the $119.5 million The Rae at Westlake, a multifamily property in Bethesda, Wash. The five-story, 343-unit building will include 299 market-rate and 44 affordable housing units. On-site amenities will include a dedicated dog run and pet spa, 24-hour fitness center, bocce courts, pedestrian leisure trail, two courtyards with pool and grilling, coworking space and community event space.
BusinessThe Drum

Dentsu International accelerates industry leadership with substantial progress on environmental, social targets during 2020

Dentsu International announced strong performance against its 2020 Social Impact strategy and sustainability goals. The 2020 Social Impact Highlights Report highlights how despite global disruption linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, dentsu continued the integration of the company’s Social Impact strategy into business services and operations, responding to increasing client interest in sustainability, and high levels of engagement amongst its global employees has combined to accelerate year on year progress.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Veezoo Selected As Finalist In 14th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards

ZURICH, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veezoo was among a group of 30 vendors selected by industry analyst firm Ventana Research as finalists in the firm's 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards . Veezoo was one of three finalists in the Analytics Category, which recognizes technology vendors that best exemplify innovation in any use or application of analytics across business and/or IT. Former category winners have included Informatica, Qlik, Oracle, SAS, Salesforce, and Sisense.
Collegestowardsdatascience.com

A Thorough Review of Boston University’s MS in Applied Data Analytics Program

Before I started this MS program, I was looking for course curricula of different Masters programs and trying to find reviews of other people to understand which program is suitable for me. Now, as I am almost done with my MS, I thought I should write a review to help other learners who are looking for an MS program in Data Science or Analytics.
Public Healthinformation-age.com

Fintech 2.0: a new era of fintech is emerging post-pandemic

Scarlett Sieber, chief strategy & growth officer at Money20/20, discusses the emergence of a new era of fintech post-pandemic. The pandemic emphasised the importance of fintech, helping provide access to financial services during the toughest times when people needed them the most, especially in emerging markets. Over the years, fintech has blossomed and evolved through many significant stages starting twenty years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy