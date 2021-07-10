Professional development: Investing in yourself

The progression of artificial intelligence and algorithms are changing the field of business analytics. Organizations need business analytics professionals who can translate complex data sets into useful insights that inform leadership to solve business problems. The redesigned Master of Science in Business Analytics and the Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics programs at Opus College of Business emphasize experiential learning to prepare graduates to serve in analytics translator roles. As part of the core curriculum of the master’s program, a capstone project allows students to apply their skills to a real-world analytics project and strengthen their data storytelling capabilities. Throughout the semester-long project, groups of three to five students are paired with a sponsor from the partnering firm. The teams meet with their sponsor weekly to coordinate client and project management. The semester culminates in a presentation to senior leadership within the organization. The participating firms represent a wide swath of Minnesota-based industry leaders, including Polaris, Life Time Fitness, Ecolab, Feed My Starving Children and Children’s Hospital.