Final Fantasy 16 May Skip TGS 2021, But Story Is Finished And English VO Almost Done

The Great Horn Heist is a limited-time quest available during the Make It Rain campaign for Final Fantasy XIV. This quest will allow you to unlock a free emote called Vexed and reward you with 5,000 MGP. It’s not like other Final Fantasy XIV quests, however, because you’ll need to gather evidence and solve the mystery yourself without any outside help. As long as you talk to the right people though, it’s not too hard. The quest is only available through August 11, so make sure you get it done soon. Here’s how to complete The Great Horn Heist in Final Fantasy XIV.