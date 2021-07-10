Prep softball: Barker, Davis County stun No. 4 West Burlington-Notre Dame
Softball, it has often been said, is a game of inches. For the West Burlington-Notre Dame high school softball team, that one inch was the equivalent of 250 miles. Davis County's Briley Lough was called safe on a close play at third base. She eventually scored what proved to be the game-winning run as the 14th-ranked Mustangs stunned fourth-ranked WB-ND, 2-1, in a Class 3A regional semifinal on Friday afternoon at Barb Carter Field.www.thehawkeye.com
