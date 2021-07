Last week, I took off on a two day traveling voyage, driving from Houston to Los Angeles, which gave me plenty of time to think and brainstorm over approximately 1,400 miles of driving. Anyhow, as I hit mile marker 245 on I-10 heading toward El Paso, it truly hit me what a massively grand state Texas actually is. Look, I've known it's big as the saying goes, but it hit me HOW truly big it is on this trip.