I work evenings at a church in River Forest and drive through that village and Oak Park on my way home. Previously, I spent many years living both in Oak Park and in River Forest, so I have ample experience from which to draw. Last night I encountered yet another young person riding his or her bike at night with no reflective clothing, no helmet, no lights or reflectors on his bike, nothing to ensure his or her own safety. This incident is just the most recent of many similar incidents I have experienced over the years.