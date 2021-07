Speaking up in health care settings is a crucial part of prioritizing your health—here's how to get better at it. Speaking up and self-advocating can be tough. But in health care situations, it's important to cultivate confidence to get the care you need and deserve. "Health care workers choose to work in health care because we want to help and serve you," says Shideh Shafie, M.D., an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Brown University. "For us to be able to do that well, we need to know as much as we can from you." For doctors and health care workers, every patient visit is a perfect "help me help you" opportunity.