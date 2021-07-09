Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ripley, MS

105 Nicky, Ripley, Mississippi 38663

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA RARE FIND in the city limits of Ripley, this home sits on over 8 acres, features approx 2700 sq ft of living space, a 2 car garage, 40X30 shop, spacious front porch and yard, back patio, has tons of character and wildlife teeming the property! Exterior constructed of cyprus, stone and a metal roof, the interior features an open kitchen/living layout with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, multiple updates and boasts hardwood flooring, tongue and groove walls, LED recessed lighting, walk in closet, custom tile shower and much more. Kitchen stainless steel appliances remain! Must see to appreciate!

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Recessed Lighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy