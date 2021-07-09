105 Nicky, Ripley, Mississippi 38663

A RARE FIND in the city limits of Ripley, this home sits on over 8 acres, features approx 2700 sq ft of living space, a 2 car garage, 40X30 shop, spacious front porch and yard, back patio, has tons of character and wildlife teeming the property! Exterior constructed of cyprus, stone and a metal roof, the interior features an open kitchen/living layout with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, multiple updates and boasts hardwood flooring, tongue and groove walls, LED recessed lighting, walk in closet, custom tile shower and much more. Kitchen stainless steel appliances remain! Must see to appreciate!