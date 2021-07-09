1008 Springfield, New Albany, Mississippi 38652

Peaceful and quiet country setting with all the conveniences of living close to town. You do not want to miss this 3 BR 2 BA home sitting on 10.5 acres located a few miles from the New Albany city limits. The property includes a 4-stall barn with concrete wash bay and riding pen complete with water, electricity, hot water heater, and office area. Do not miss this very unique property. You won't find another like it.**Seller is a licensed real estate agent.