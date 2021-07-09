Cancel
Tupelo, MS

120 Brisage Ln., Tupelo, Mississippi 38801

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfection Plus in a One Year Old Home! Complete with 4BR 3BA the amenities and the space will exceed your expectations! These include large open floor plan with extended ceilings, fireplace/gas logs, formal dining and downstairs master suite with salon type bath. Upstairs boasts of large bedrooms and bath, one could be a bonus room and an unexpected private office space. Complete with welcoming covered back porch and fenced backyard.

