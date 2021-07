WIMBLEDON, England — Nick Kyrgios was back on the scene at Wimbledon, offering his inimitable brand of showmanship and shot-making, both exhilarating and exasperating. Even if he hadn’t played on tour at all since February, even if he came in with a grand total of 15 matches of competition over the past 18 months, Kyrgios showed he still can deliver the goods when he puts his mind to it.