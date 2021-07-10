Cancel
Energy Industry

Iranian block reward miners ordered to stop all mining amid energy shortages

By Ed Drake
coingeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlock reward miners in Iran have been ordered to halt all digital currency mining activities, as the government acts in response to sweeping power outages across the country. The instruction came from first vice president of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri, who said all of the country’s licensed mining companies should halt production. It comes against the backdrop of ongoing restrictions on electricity supply in the country, in part driven by the resource intensive crypto mining sector there.

coingeek.com

